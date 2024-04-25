Will Rahul Gandhi retain Wayanad in three-cornered fight with CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's K Surendran in Phase 2?
Rahul Gandhi faces a tough battle in Wayanad against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's K Surendran. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat by 431,000 votes – the highest margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls across Kerala.
In the Wayanad parliamentary constituency, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi is contesting Lok Sabha Elections against Annie Raja, a leader from the Communist Party of India (CPI), which is a key partner in the opposition INDIA bloc.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message