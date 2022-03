Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has decided to field its MLA Raghav Chadha who was the party's co-observer for the AAP's Punjab unit in the recently held assembly elections has been nominated by party for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Before filing his nomination from the state in Chandigarh, Raghav Chadha said,"I have come here to file nomination for Rajya Sabha. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age." The AAP leader further said that he will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha.

Educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora, a businessman are the other two party contenders to the Upper House of parliament, party sources said.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

