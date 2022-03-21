This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajya Sabha elections:While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9
Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has decided to field its MLA Raghav Chadha who was the party's co-observer for the AAP's Punjab unit in the recently held assembly elections has been nominated by party for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state.
Before filing his nomination from the state in Chandigarh, Raghav Chadha said,"I have come here to file nomination for Rajya Sabha. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age." The AAP leader further said that he will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament."
