Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament: Raghav Chadha

Will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament: Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha
1 min read . 01:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Rajya Sabha elections:While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has decided to field its MLA Raghav Chadha who was the party's co-observer for the AAP's Punjab unit in the recently held assembly elections has been nominated by party for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has decided to field its MLA Raghav Chadha who was the party's co-observer for the AAP's Punjab unit in the recently held assembly elections has been nominated by party for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Before filing his nomination from the state in Chandigarh, Raghav Chadha said,"I have come here to file nomination for Rajya Sabha. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age." The AAP leader further said that he will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament."

Before filing his nomination from the state in Chandigarh, Raghav Chadha said,"I have come here to file nomination for Rajya Sabha. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age." The AAP leader further said that he will raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha.

Educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora, a businessman are the other two party contenders to the Upper House of parliament, party sources said.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!