Amit Shah on Saturday in a scathing remark said Congress wanted to give up India's rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir fearing that Pakistan having atom bomb. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to fear of an atom bomb, they want to give up our rights over PoK. But you don't worry, Modi ji is going to be Prime Minister again and Pakistan's bullets will be replied to with cannon," Shah said while addressing a rally in Telangana.

This comes at a time when a old video of Mani Shankar Aiyar went viral where the Congress leader is asked India to give respect to Pakistan because the sovereign nation possessed atomic bombs. He further said that if a mad person came to power in Pakistan, they could use the bomb and harm India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, PM Modi hitting out at Aiyar said, “Congress continually tries to scare its own country. They say, 'Beware, Pakistan has atom bombs'."

"These feeble people are trying to kill India's spirit. Congress always had such an attitude. Pakistan is in such a state that they can't even handle their own bombs. They are trying to sell their bombs but no one wants to buy because of their poor quality. Because of this weak attitude, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to bear terrorism for over six decades," PM Modi said.

Shah blasts at Revanth Reddy for doubting Pulwama "surgical strikes" Meanwhile, Shah blasted at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for doubting Pulwama "surgical strikes" and said said Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook strikes and finished terrorists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revanth Reddy on Friday claimed an intelligence failure in preventing the Pulwama incident.

"Modi ji tried to take political benefit from the surgical strike after Pulwama incident. My question to Modi ji is, what are you doing? Why did the Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, RAW? It is your failure. Nobody knows if a surgical strike actually took place or not," Revanth Reddy had said.

