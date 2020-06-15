Will resolve India-Nepal border misunderstanding via dialogue: Rajnath Singh

Bilateral ties became stressed after Singh inaugurated a 80-kilometre long road connecting Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand last month. The new road is aimed at shortening the travel time for those undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage to China by about a week. But Nepal objected to the road saying that it passed through its territory. The Kathmandu government also brought out a new map, including within Nepal’s borders three areas -- Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura -- that lie in Uttarakhand. On Saturday, the new map was cleared by the lower house of parliament unanimously and on Sunday, it received the go ahead from the upper house.