Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah counters JDS in ‘cash for transfer’ row: 'Will retire from politics if...'
Siddaramaiah said he would retire from politics, if it is proved that he had taken money, even in a single transfer case of government officials following a repeated attack by JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy accusing Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra of a ‘cash for transfer’ racket.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said he will retire from politics, if it is proved that he has taken money, even in a single transfer case of government officials following a repeated attack by Janata Dal (Secular) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy accusing Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra of a "cash for transfer" racket. The Karnataka Chief Minister alleged that such cash for transfer happened during Kumaraswamy's tenure.