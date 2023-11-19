Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said he will retire from politics, if it is proved that he has taken money, even in a single transfer case of government officials following a repeated attack by Janata Dal (Secular) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy accusing Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra of a "cash for transfer" racket. The Karnataka Chief Minister alleged that such cash for transfer happened during Kumaraswamy's tenure.

"I have told you not to ask about it (Kumaraswamy's allegations). Haven't I responded to it already? Let him tweet (post on X) a number of times. He is speaking about what they did during his tenure (as CM)," PTI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying in response to a question about Kumaraswamy's attacks.

Siddaramaiah said, "He (Kumaraswamy) is speaking about the money they (Kumaraswamy and JDS leaders) took for transfers. They took money during his tenure. In our tenure, we have not taken any money. I have already said -- I will retire from politics, if it's proved that I have taken money in even a single case of transfer."

"Let him tweet a hundred times, I don't want to reply," the Karnataka Chief Minister added.

Kumaraswamy had recently talked about a phone conversation between Yathindra and Siddaramaiah, which was widely circulated on social media, to allege a ‘cash for postings/transfer’ scam. The alleged charge has been totally rejected by CM Siddaramaiah and his son.

Kumaraswamy has alleged that an official, whose name was mentioned in a phone conversation between Siddaramaiah and his son Siddaramaiah, had figured in the transfer list of police inspectors released recently.

The JD(S) state president accused Yathindra of acting like a "Super Chief Minister", and even sought the resignation of Siddaramaiah over a video clip.

In a series of posts on social media 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of outsourcing his Varuna constituency in Mysuru district to his son Yathindra.

"The people of Varuna have chosen you (Siddaramaiah). You have to do their work yourself. Why outsource the constituency to your son? I never outsourced the constituency to my son when I was CM. You have outsourced Varuna to the son," Kumaraswamy posted.

Yathindra had represented the Varuna constituency from 2018-23. In 2023, he gave up the seat to his father Siddaramaiah to contest from his home seat, and he did not contest from any other constituency.

Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of giving power to his son, through the backdoor, by ensuring him a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) post in the constituency. "Is there any provision in the constitution that allows this? If so, let me know."

“CSR stands for Corporate Social Responsibility", Kumaraswamy said, "Now it has become Corrupt Son Of Siddaramaiah! Have you outsourced to your son -- to do CSR collection in the state? Is he in-charge of CSR for 224 constituencies (in the state)? You seem to have your eye on the 2 per cent CSR as well," PTI reported Kumaraswamy as saying.o

