Will the bounce in home sales last?

Will further price rise dampen affordability?

Top developers have increased home prices in phases in the last year or so, and may continue to do so going forward. So far, price appreciation doesn’t seem to have impacted the sales momentum. The July-September period, for instance, saw an average price rise of 6%, according to Anarock. However, there seems to be a clear demand-supply mismatch, with demand outstripping supply, which may cause prices to shoot up further. It has to be seen if this will dent homebuying sentiment and affordability in the future.