‘Will run parallel J&K govt if…’: BJP warns Speaker, Congress-NC govt after MLAs ‘manhandled’ in assembly

J&K BJP leader Sunil Sharma's comments came after a massive row erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday over a resolution defending Article 370.

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma speaks in the house during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly session, in Srinagar on Thursday.
Jammu and Kashmir: Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma speaks in the house during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly session, in Srinagar on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir AssemblyWill run parallel J&K govt threatened to run a "parallel" J&K Assembly in protest against the Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim. "We held a parallel assembly...the Speaker had our MLAs marshalled out. We raised the issues of our areas and the media covered it," he said.

He warned to not take this "parallel" assembly lightly. "If your [J&K Assembly Speaker/ government] behaviour challenges Indian integrity and sovereignty, we will run a parallel government and this is my warning to them," Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said.

Also Read | At Maha rally, PM attacks INDIA bloc for J&K assembly resolution on Article 370

He also posted a video of the BJP leaders holding a "parallel assembly". He wrote. “Today is a black chapter in the history of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. We, all BJP MLAs, will ensure that no anti-India conspiracy succeeds. The National Conference should not think that they can suppress our voice by forcibly evicting us from the Assembly.”

Massive row in J&K Assembly

Sunil Sharma's comments came after a massive row erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday over a resolution defending Article 370

He said the Speaker himself drafted this resolution. He demanded the J&K government to take back the "unconstitutional" resolution.

Sharma alleged that BJP MLAs were "manhandled" by marshals on the direction of the Speaker. "We wanted a debate on it but the MLAs were marshalled out...so we are holding a parallel assembly here," he said.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah dismisses PDP’s Article 370 resolution – ‘only for cameras’

A ruckus ensued in Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday, the third day in a row, after People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara exhibited a banner in support of the restoration of Article 370 in the union territory.

BJP MLAs raised slogans and clashed with fellow members, including Engineer Rashid's brother and Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed over a banner he was carrying. BJP MLAs were seen entering the well of the House. They, along with Sheikh, were marshalled out of the House on the orders of Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

A day earlier, on November 7, Engineer Rashid's brother and MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner on Article 370, the provision granting special status to the erstwhile state abolished in August 2019.

A resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was passed in the first session of the newly elected assembly in the Union Territory by a voice vote, news agency ANI reported.

The first session of the newly elected assembly in Jammu Kashmir kick-started on November 4 with the introduction of a resolution opposing the revocation of Article 370 and restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Darkest day in the democracy'

Reacting to the ruckus, J-K LoP Sunil Sharma termed it as the "darkest day in the democracy." He accused Assembly Speaker of behaving as the "Speaker of National Conference," instead of the House.

BJP leader Sunil Sharma said Article 370 was removed by the highest temple of democracy in the country and it was settled by the Supreme Court. 

“Article 370 is now history. They are comparing the Article 370 with a word like special status which does not even exist in the Constitution,” he said.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah: Foolish to seek Article 370 restoration from Modi govt

"I challenge [chief minister] Omar Abdullah that if the word special status with regard to Jammu and Kashmir is found anywhere in the Constitution, I will retire from politics," he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which had conferred special rights on Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:45 PM IST
