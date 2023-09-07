comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 07 2023 15:56:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.15 0.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.3 1.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614.75 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0.9%
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Will send you to moon with Chandrayaan 4': Haryana CM ML Khattar sparks Opposition fury | Watch video
Back

A video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar telling a woman that she'd be sent to the moon on board Chandrayaan 4 has gone viral. The undated incident appears to have taken place during a public address in the poll-bound state. The clip – brought to prominence by the Aam Aadmi Party – has since provoked outrage in the Opposition ranks.

Agli bar jo chand ke upar jayega na Chandrayaan 4, usmein tumko bhej denge. Baith jao. (Next time, you will be sent to the moon on Chandrayaan 4. Sit down)," the chief minister said after the woman asked for a factory.

“Shame on such a Chief Minister. Those who were elected by the public to serve, today they are making fun of the public. The woman's crime was so much that she sought employment in a factory," read a tweet shared by the AAP social media handle.

“Look at the thinking of the Chief Minister of BJP…A woman in Haryana asked CM Khattar to set up a factory in her area so that she and other women could get work. In response to this, the CM says with a shameless laugh on his face – next time you will be sent to the moon by Chandrayaan. And making fun of the reasonable demand of that poor woman instructs her to sit down. CM Khattar did exactly what BJP and RSS think. There is no respect for women in BJP and RSS, there is no place for them. Shame!" the Congress added.

ALSO READ: AAP MP Raghav Chadha attacks BJP, says might change alliance name to BHARAT

Chief Minister Khattar has so far refrained from commenting on the matter. 

“We served the people of Haryana without any fear of favour since 2014. All services and benefits of schemes were made available to the people online. Targeted beneficiaries of welfare schemes are deriving the benefits without delay. Serving people has now been made easier through family ID cards," he said on Thursday.

He was visiting Behbalpur village in Haryana's Hisar district on Thursday to review products made by local self-help groups.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 08:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App