Will Sharad Pawar join hands with Ajit Pawar? NCP-SP supremo says 'will never support...'

Sharad Pawar, the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), dismissed speculation that his party would join hands with his nephew Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) .

"Will never support BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]-led alliance," Sharad Pawar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Ajit Pawar had defected from Sharad Pawar-led NCP and joined the Maharashtra government run by the BJP-led NDA after the NCP split in 2023.

Sharad Pawar's comment on Saturday came days after he and Ajit Pawar were seen together at the engagement ceremony of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra Pawar in Mumbai on August 3.

Also Read | Aditya Thackeray slams Sharad Pawar for honouring Eknath Shinde

This isn't the first time that Sharad Pawar dismissed speculations about reconcilation between him and his nephew. Frequent meetings between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar at public and private events have fuelled speculations about the factions reuniting after a split in the party in July 2023.

In June, Pawar had said his party would not align with anyone who had joined hands with the BJP for power.

Earlier this year, the rumours of a possible reconciliation between the uncle-nephew duo were rife after Ajit Pawar made an unscheduled visit to Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on December 12 to wish him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, former MLA and NCP (SP) leader Rahul Mote joined the rival faction of the party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP sources claimed earlier on Monday.

Mote, who served as a legislator from the Paranda assembly constituency in Dharashiv, had lost to Shiv Sena's Tanaji Sawant in the 2019 assembly elections.

When the NCP split in 2023, he remained with the Sharad Pawar-led faction and unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly polls against Sawant.

The NCP and the Shiv Sena are allies in the Mahayuti government.