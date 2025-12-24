Will Sharad Pawar team up with Ajit for Pune civic polls like Thackeray brothers' BMC tie up? Supriya Sule answers

A day when Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have joined hands for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, speculation are rife that Pawar political family patriarch and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar will team up with nephew Ajit for the Pune civic polls.

Ajit Pawar had dramatically broke away from his uncle's side in 2023 by allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to the collapse of the then government.

As the rumours swirled, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule did not outright dismiss the reports, but hinted that talks were definitely happening. She said her party would not go ahead with the alliance until all doubts of the party workers were addressed.

She insisted that their ideology won't be compromised if the two factions of the NCP happen to join hands. Also Read | How Thackeray brothers' reunion could change the game for BJP, Congress ahead of BMC polls

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Supriya Sule said they are in touch with the NCP, and potential repercussions will also be deliberated upon if both NCP groups decide to join hands.

About her party’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap’s disappointment over the possible tie-up with Ajit Pawar’s NCP for the January 15 corporation elections in Pune, Sule said she spoke to him at length and understood his apprehensions.

Also Read | Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunite ahead of BMC polls

“Jagtap’s concerns were valid. His questions are absolutely valid,” she said.

“Politics has its ups and downs. No ideology or party policy will be compromised if we join hands with the NCP. I have given all these assurances. There is nothing lost in translation,” Sule said.

Supriya Sule continued, “These are only discussions. In any strong democracy, dialogue and discussion are important.”

Has Supriya spoken with cousin Ajit yet? Supriya Sule said she has not spoken to Ajit Pawar yet.

“I will speak to Ajit Dada only after listening to all party workers. I will not move ahead with any alliance until all doubts and apprehensions are addressed,” she said.

Elections to 29 civic corporations in the state, including the Pune Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

In the recently concluded municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra, the NCP secured 966 seats, compared to 256 by the NCP (SP).