‘Will shoot you’: BJP MP Mukesh Rajput's sister alleges in-laws attacked her by ‘knife, iron rod’, video goes viral

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad Mukesh Rajput's sister has lodged a police complaint accusing her in-laws of assault, officials said.
As reported by PTI, a case has been registered against three individuals based on the complaint filed by Reena Singh. She alleged that her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, along with her brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her and issued death threats.
She claimed that on Sunday afternoon, Girish and Laxman Singh tried to record a video of her through a bathroom window while she was taking a bath. When she objected, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted, PTI reported.
Singh further claimed that her father-in-law took out a licensed rifle and threatened her, saying, “I will shoot you.”
He also allegedly hit her with a stick.
According to the complainant, Rajesh attacked her with a sharp knife, causing an injury to her hand, while Girish attacked her with an iron rod.
In her written complaint to the police, Singh said that she continues to receive threats even after the assault.
Station House Officer, Sahawar, Chaman Goswami said an FIR has been registered against Laxman Singh, Rajesh and Girish based on the complaint.
"The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law," he said.
If you are facing harassment from your in-laws, here are 5 key steps you can take:
1. Keep records of any abusive behaviour, messages, videos, photos, voice recordings, or witness statements.
2. Visit your local police station and file an FIR.
3. National Commission for Women (NCW): Toll-Free: 7827-170-170. Website: www.ncw.nic.in or ncwwomenhelpline.ncw.gov.in.
4. Women’s Helpline (All India):
5. Toll-Free: 1091 or 181.
As per official data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2022, a total of 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women were reported across India.