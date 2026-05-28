Will Siddaramaiah retire from active politics? Former Karnataka CM says…

Siddaramaiah, who resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister, on Thursday said he had “politely declined” an offer from the Indian National Congress high command for a Rajya Sabha seat following his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, PTI reported.

He also made it clear that he would continue to remain active in politics and serve as the MLA from the Varuna constituency for at least the next two years.

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"The high command asked me to go to the Rajya Sabha. I declined it humbly. I am not interested in national politics," Siddaramaiah said, PTI reported.

Addressing a packed press conference at his residential office -- Krishna -- shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan, he said he would stay grounded in state politics.

"I will remain in state politics. The people have elected me for five years, and two years are still left. Till then, I will work for the people of Karnataka and for the people of my constituency," he added.

Asked about his future journey in politics, the Congress leader said he will continue to be active in politics and fight against communal forces.

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When asked about the actual reason behind his resignation, he said he had been saying from the beginning that he would resign whenever the high command asks him to do so.

To a question whether there was any pressure from the party's top brass, he said, "What pressure? I voluntarily resigned immediately after they (high command) asked me to do so."

Shivakumar leaves for Delhi amid buzz over Karnataka CM post DK Shivakumar, widely considered the leading contender to replace Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, left for New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Indian National Congress high command, official sources told PTI.

Earlier in the evening, Siddaramaiah also departed for the national capital for discussions with the party leadership. According to Shivakumar’s travel itinerary shared with the media, he is expected to arrive in Delhi later tonight, while the date of his return has not yet been finalised.

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Party sources told PTI that discussions regarding the selection of the new Congress Legislature Party leader, the composition of the new ministry and other organisational matters, including the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president's post currently held by Shivakumar, were likely to take place during the Delhi visit.

They said clarity on these issues was expected within a day or two.

However, when asked about the next chief minister during a press conference later, Siddaramaiah said, "Whoever the legislature party and the high command decide will be the chief minister of the state."

Asked about Shivakumar becoming chief minister, his brother and former Congress MP DK Suresh said, "Let us wait for the party's decision."

Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Karnataka Governor. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is out of the state, is returning tonight.

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Also Read | Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah thanked his colleagues and the people of Karnataka for their cooperation and trust during his two terms in office, 2013-2018, and his subsequent tenure. As he steps down, the state now awaits further developments regarding the transition of power, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expected to return to Bengaluru tonight to initiate the next steps.

"Thank you to everyone who showed me love, when I was the Chief Minister for 2 times, from 2013 to 2018. From 2013 to this day, my colleagues who worked with me on this occasion have expressed all kinds of support, cooperation and love for me. I am a friend to them, I come from a village, I never dreamed that I would one day become an MLA, a minister or a Chief Minister. I came into politics by accident because no one in my family was in politics," he further said.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.