'Will support INDIA bloc from...': Mamata Banerjee adopts softer tone on Opposition alliance
Mamata Banerjee labeled the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a 'puppet' working under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday rubbished the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's claim of winning 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that people are not voting as per the ruling party's wishes. While speaking on the Opposition INDIA bloc, Mamata Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the new government from outside.