West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday rubbished the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 's claim of winning 400+ seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that people are not voting as per the ruling party's wishes. While speaking on the Opposition INDIA bloc, Mamata Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the new government from outside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BJP is claiming to win 400 seats, but people are saying it will not happen this time. We (TMC) will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre," the West Bengal CM said as per the news agency PTI.

The remarks came days after Mamata Banerjee said that the INDIA bloc will win around 315 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP will remain restricted to 190-195 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata Banerjee also sharpened her attacks against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and labeled the authority a 'puppet' working under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Election Commission is a puppet and operates according to Modi's directions. The poll has been held for two and a half months. Have you (poll officials) ever realized the struggle of the common people?" the West Bengal CM said.

Her remarks came during campaigning for Hooghly TMC candidate actress Rachana Banerjee. She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by announcing the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

"Why are you saying this now when the elections are on? You should have announced this earlier... Modi babu, you are violating the MCC," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exit of BJP govt at Centre inevitable: Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee targeted the BJP during an election rally and said that the saffron party would be ousted from power. "I urge upon people to give an appropriate reply to the BJP. It is imminent that the saffron party will be ousted from power, and a change will take place," Abhishek Banerjee said.

"The Trinamool Congress will play a decisive role in the formation of the INDIA bloc government at the Centre. Once this happens, all the central dues which the state owes, around ₹1.65 lakh crore, will be realized in three months and spent for the welfare of people of the state," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!