Will V Narayanasamy govt fall in Puducherry? Crucial floor test today

Puducherry: Amid a political crisis in the Union Territory, a floor test in Puducherry Assembly will talk place today as per directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

This comes after two Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government now has 12 MLAs and the opposition’s strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House. Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.

Puducherry is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.

Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy on Sunday.

What is a floor test?

A floor test is a motion initiated by the government seeking to know if it enjoys the confidence of the legislature. A trust vote allows elected representatives to determine if the council of ministers command the confidence of the House.

When will the floor test take place in Puducherry?

The Lt Governor ordered a floor test to ascertain the majority of the ruling Congress-led coalition on the floor of the House. The floor test will be done by 5 pm today and that the voting shall take place by show of hands.

Puducherry Assembly

In the 33-member assembly, 30 are elected seats and 3 are nominated members of BJP. Congress currently has nine MLAs. These include assembly speaker SP Sivakolundhi, who is not allowed to vote unless there is a tie.

