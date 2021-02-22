Will V Narayanasamy govt fall in Puducherry? Crucial floor test today

Will V Narayanasamy govt fall in Puducherry? Crucial floor test today1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 08:26 AM IST
- Amid political crisis, crucial floor test in Puducherry Assembly today
- Ahead of the floor test, CM V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy
Puducherry: Amid a political crisis in the Union Territory, a floor test in Puducherry Assembly will talk place today as per directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
This comes after two Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government now has 12 MLAs and the opposition’s strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House. Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.
Govt may consider Oriental Insurance or United India for privatisation: Report1 min read . 21 Feb 2021
I neither had a dream nor role-model: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read . 21 Feb 2021
Maharashtra: Union minister Athawale calls for caste-based census1 min read . 21 Feb 2021
Puducherry is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.
Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy on Sunday.
Also Read: How to make India’s bad bank workable
What is a floor test?
A floor test is a motion initiated by the government seeking to know if it enjoys the confidence of the legislature. A trust vote allows elected representatives to determine if the council of ministers command the confidence of the House.
When will the floor test take place in Puducherry?
Heranba Industries IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before you subscribe2 min read . 08:10 AM IST
PSBs should operate like proper banks if they can’t be privatized4 min read . 21 Feb 2021
Behind Jio’s need to spend more in auctions this year3 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Post deleveraging, Reliance has upper hand in Aramco deal talks2 min read . 21 Feb 2021
The Lt Governor ordered a floor test to ascertain the majority of the ruling Congress-led coalition on the floor of the House. The floor test will be done by 5 pm today and that the voting shall take place by show of hands.
Puducherry Assembly
In the 33-member assembly, 30 are elected seats and 3 are nominated members of BJP. Congress currently has nine MLAs. These include assembly speaker SP Sivakolundhi, who is not allowed to vote unless there is a tie.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.