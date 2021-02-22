Will V Narayanasamy govt fall in Puducherry? Crucial floor test today

This comes after two Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government now has 12 MLAs and the opposition’s strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House. Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday’s resignations.

