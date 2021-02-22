Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday visited poll-bound state Assam to lay foundation stones of several projects in the state. He is also scheduled to visit West Bengal later in the day.

In Assam, PM Modi dedicated to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Dhemaji. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for engineering colleges during the event. Later, he will inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi attacked the earlier governments that ruled the country by saying that they have been neglecting Assam and the northeast, while reaffirming his commitment to the development of the region.

Modi enumerated steps taken by the state government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and the centre over the past few years, and said they were working together for a balanced growth of the region.

"Those who ruled for decades since Independence believed Dispur was too distant from Delhi. 'Dilli ab door nahi aapke darwaaze par hai' (Delhi is not far now, it stands at your doorstep," he told a massive gathering after dedicating to people, inaugurating and laying foundation of a slew of projects worth over ₹3,300 crore.

The previous governments adopted "step-motherly" approach to Assam's North Bank and neglected connectivity, health, education and industry, he alleged.

He said he will visit Assam and other poll-bound states as many times as possible before elections are announced, likely in the first weeek of March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via