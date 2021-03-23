The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assam assembly elections in the presence of party president JP Nadda, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking at the event, Nadda said: "We have gained momentum of development. We are standing for a big leap. With these aspirations, we have put our words in 10 commitments to the people of Assam."

He further elaborated on the promises made in the manifesto.

"We will build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save the people from floods. As many as 30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of ₹3,000 per month under Orunodoi Scheme," said Nadda.

"We are committed to make Assam the fastest job-creating state in the country. We will provide 2 lakh jobs in the public sector -- 1 lakh till 31 March 2022 and the rest till later," he added.

The BJP president also spoke about the contentious issue of the National Register of Citizens. He said that the party will work on a corrected NRC for Assam.

"We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe. To protect Assam's political rights, we will speed up the delimitation process," he said.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from 27 March to 6 April. The results will be announced on 2 May.

BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). On the other hand, Congress has formed a coalition with Bodoland People's Front (BPF), AIUDF, Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Left parties.

What are the 10 promises in BJP manifesto?

Mission Brahmaputra: BJP plans to build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water and save the people from floods.

Orunodoi scheme: The party aims to give 30 lakh deserving families financial support of ₹3,000 per month from the present ₹830 per month.

Recovering land: BJP has committed to stop illegal encroachments from Namghars and help them with ₹2.5 lakh each for proper reconstruction.

Mission Shishu Unnayan: BJP aims to provide free education to all children in state-run institutions. For girl children after class 8, the party said it will provide cycles.

Corrected NRC: A process of correction and reconciliation of entries under the SC mandated NRC will be initiated in a structured manner to protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants, the saffron party said.

Delimitation exercise: "We commit to a delimitation exercise to protect the political rights of the people of Assam," the party said after the manifesto launch.

Atmanirbhar Assam: BJP says it will launch the Assam Aahar Atmanirbharta Yojana, which according to the party, will drive the state towards self-sufficiency in essential food items within the next 5 years.

Job creation: The party has committed to providing 2 lakh government jobs to the youth of Assam.

Entrepreneurial work: "10 lakh youth entrepreneurs will be created through the Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Employment Yojana (SVAYEY). Two lakh youths will be supported each year through this scheme for the next five years," said BJP.

Entrepreneur schools will be developed, along with the right financial support and environment.

Land rights: BJP said it will distribute land pattas with requisite rights, to all landless Indian citizens of the state in a phased manner.

Congress on NRC

Releasing the party manifesto earlier last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also promised to restart the process of NRC repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).









