Will work together for Punjab's growth: PM Modi tells Bhagwant Mann

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi wrote on Twitter, 'Congratulations to Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that the Centre will work with his government for the state's growth.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that the Centre will work with his government for the state's growth.
PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people."
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Only the Punjab CM took oath during the ceremony. The ceremony was supposed to start at 12.30 pm but got delayed and was held at around 1.25 pm.
Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After the ceremony, Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state.