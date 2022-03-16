Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Will work together for Punjab's growth: PM Modi tells Bhagwant Mann

Will work together for Punjab's growth: PM Modi tells Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann greets while addressing his Oath-taking ceremony as CM, in Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 03:48 PM IST Livemint

  • PM Modi wrote on Twitter, 'Congratulations to Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Congratulating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that the Centre will work with his government for the state's growth.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people."

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab CM today.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Only the Punjab CM took oath during the ceremony. The ceremony was supposed to start at 12.30 pm but got delayed and was held at around 1.25 pm.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present.

After the ceremony, Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state.

"The work will start from today," he said.

He said the condition of schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a number of singers and artists, including Gurdas Mann, Karamjit Anmol, singer-turned-politician and Congress MP Mohammad Sadique, and Amar Noorie, were present at the event.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the ceremony which was attended by AAP supporters from various parts of the state. The men were wearing yellow turbans while women draped a yellow 'dupatta'.

The 48-year-old Mann had invited the people of the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony, saying the three crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him.

Tight security arrangements were made for the event.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

With agency inputs

