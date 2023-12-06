{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the third day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement, in both English and Hindi, outlining the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24 in the Rajya Sabha.

As reported by ANI, “Discussion on short duration notice on the 'Economic Situation in the country', raised by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on 5th December to be continued today in the Rajya Sabha." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sumer Solanki and Biju Janata Dal MP Niranjan Bishi will present a copy, available in both English and Hindi, of the Study Visit Report conducted by the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to Havelock Island, Port Blair, Mahabalipuram, and Mumbai from August 24, 2023, to August 29, 2023, to the Rajya Sabha.

ANI further reported, “Today in Lok Sabha, BJP MPs P.P. Chaudhary/Queen Oja to present the Twenty-fifth Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twentieth Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2023-24." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the second day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, a vigorous debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha regarding two Bills related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, numerous members participated in the debate in the Lower House, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to respond on Wednesday. Throughout the debate, Opposition members, in their respective speeches, alleged that the government was prolonging the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They contended that despite the Centre asserting a notable enhancement in the law and order situation in the former state, it was hesitating to conduct the assembly polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discussion witnessed intense exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches. TMC MP Saugata Roy urged the Centre to establish a clear timeline for conducting Assembly polls in the UT.

Aam Aadmi Party MPs also protested against the alleged misuse of Central agencies and demanded the release of former minister Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lower House deliberated on two Bills, namely the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Union Home Minister presented both Bills for examination and approval in the Lok Sabha, where the House collectively discussed and debated the two pieces of legislation.

The bill replaces the term "weak and underprivileged classes" with "other backward classes" as identified by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, the definition of weak and underprivileged classes is removed from the Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

