Rajya Sabha MPs Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Lakshmikant Bajpayee, Sushil Kumar Modi, Aditya Prasad and Shambhu Sharan Patel are expected to raise a discussion on the "economic situation in the country" in the Upper House, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ongoing Winter Session of the Indian Parliament has witnessed significant discussions and decisions, touching upon various crucial aspects of the nation's governance and public policy.

Also Read: Winter Session Day 1: PM Modi applauded amid 'Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar' slogans; 2 Bills passed | 10 takeaways On December 4, Baishya, an Asom Gana Parishad leader, raised a question regarding the increase in crude oil royalty to the Assam government in line with international prices. In response, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that Assam's earnings from the energy sector would increase with expanded capacity and production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First day of Winter Session 2023 A major highlight on the first day of the winter session was the passing of a bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. This move aimed to consolidate and amend laws relating to post offices in India. However, it sparked a debate over potential surveillance concerns.

Also Read: Parliamentary leaders discuss agenda for Winter session starting on December 4 The Opposition questioned certain bill provisions, fearing the creation of a "surveillance state". The government, represented by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, dismissed these fears. He stated that the bill included necessary measures for national security and monitoring illegal activities like narcotics trafficking.

The bill, passed by a voice vote, empowers the Central Government to intercept, open or detain postal items for reasons of state security, public order or other legal contraventions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ethics Committee's report on cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was not tabled in the Lok Sabha, despite being on the agenda.

Also Read: Parliament Winter Session 2023: ‘Govt fully ready for structured debate,’ says Pralhad Joshi. Check list of bills here Rajya Sabha also chose to discontinue the suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha, considering his suspension since August 11 as sufficient punishment. This decision came after the Privileges Committee found him guilty of misleading the media and defying the Rajya Sabha Chairman's resolutions.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

