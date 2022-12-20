Winter Session of Parliament likely to conclude on 23 December, a week ahead of schedule: Report1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
- The Winter Session of the Parliament which began on 7 December was earlier scheduled to continue till 29 December.
The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament 2022 is likely to conclude on 23 December, a week ahead of schedule, Sources told news agency PTI.
As per the sources, decision to end winter Session early was taken at meeting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha.
Earlier in the day, heated exchanges between BJP and Opposition members was witnessed over certain remarks made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Rajya Sabha saw a stormy beginning as Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a heated argument.
(More details awaited)