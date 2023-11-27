Winter session of Parliament will be held from 4-22 December

The winter session of Parliament, 2023 will begin from December 4 and continue till December 22. An all-party meeting has been called on December 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the session will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days.

"Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 4th December and continue till 22nd December having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, on 3 December, the results of five state assembly elections will be declared (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana). The results of the assembly elections will have a major bearing on the session during which the government is keen to pass key bills.

The report of the Ethics Committee on the "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the session.

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act may be taken up for consideration during the session.

