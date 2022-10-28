Winter’s onset will change Russia’s war in Ukraine

The war in eastern Ukraine is in large part an artillery war. Ukrainian troops fire then move quickly to another location, knowing that Russia is likely to strike at the location the shells were fired from. On snow, the tracks of the Ukrainians’ vehicles will be visible to Russian drones and can be used to pinpoint the place the soldiers moved to. If the soldiers light a fire to warm themselves, they will be even more visible and the lack of leaves on trees will expose them further.