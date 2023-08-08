Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that in a country with 82% of Hindus is there a need to say that it is 'Hindu rashtra'? The remarks come as Kamal Nath was asked about Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri who advocated for Hindu Rashtra.

“..Data shows that 82% people in the country are Hindus...when there are Hindus in such high percentage in a country, then is there even a need to say or is it even a matter of debate that it is 'Hindu rashtra'?" Kamal Nath said as per news agency ANI.

The development marks some transformation in the politics of Kamal Nath who lost his power in March 2020 after a rebellion by powerful Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) with a number of MLAs, resulting in the fall of government.

Kamal Nath has changed his politics since losing power in Madhya Pradesh. During the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the MP Congress under his leadership decided to send 11 silver bricks for the temple. It is not the first time Kamal Nath is talking about Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri as recently the religious speaker even visited the residence of Kamal Nath in Chhindwara.

Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has a good hold over the large number of people and Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls by the end of this year.

BJP failed to protect tribals

Kamal Nath attacked BJP over the issue of attacks on tribals and said that the ruling party has failed in protecting the rights of tribal people whether it's Manipur or Madhya Pradesh. "There is a raging dispute between tribals and non-tribals even as the country is going to celebrate the World Tribal Day on August 9," he added.

The Congress leader claimed that recently 15 youths from Anuppur district in MP were beaten by a private contractor in Gujarat's Rajkot district on suspicion of theft. "They were kept as hostages and four of them sustained serious injuries. A video of atrocities against them also went viral," he alleged.

(With ANI inputs)