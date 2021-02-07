With an eye on China, Quad countries working to hold first meeting of leaders

NEW DELHI: The US, Japan, Australia, and India are working to hold the first meeting of their leaders under the so-called Quad framework amid China’s rising clout in the Indo-Pacific region, a news report said Sunday.

The development, if it happens, could also be a platform for the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden who was sworn into office on 20 January.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Indian foreign ministry that such a meeting was being planned.

The news report in the Japan Times on Sunday said the move came as Biden’s new administration "appeared eager to build on" the grouping of the four major Indo-Pacific democracies. It said the US had already proposed to other countries the idea of holding an online meeting of the Quad leaders. It quoted US national security adviser Jake Sullivan calling the “Quad" a “foundation upon which to build substantial American policy in the Indo-Pacific," in recent remarks.

In a major foreign policy speech last week, Biden spoke tough on the challenges posed by China but did not once refer to the Indo-Pacific, a term used to refer to a vast swathe of sea and land mass from the west coast of the US to the eastern shores of Africa. It had received a considerable amount of currency and attention during Trump's administration, with Washington renaming the Hawai based Pacific Command as the Indo-Pacific Command in May 2018.

While there were references to the Indo-Pacific in conversations that US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and secretary of state Antony Blinken besides Sullivan had with the Indian counterparts, analysts in India were quick to notice the omission of the term altogether in remarks by Biden last week.

"Biden’s biggest foreign-policy challenge relates to the world’s economic and geopolitical hub — the Indo-Pacific. A ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ strategy has been a linchpin of US foreign policy. Yet, in his first foreign-policy address, Biden made no mention of the Indo-Pacific," said Brahma Chellaney, strategic affairs expert with the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research think tank in a Twitter post on Saturday.

According to the Japan Times report, a summit of leaders of the “Quad" was up to India, given New Delhi’s “relatively cautious stance" on the framework, it said noting that India was the only Quad member sharing a land border with China and which was outside of US-led security alliances.

India and China are currently engaged in a major military standoff that had begun in May last year and shows no signs of being resolved, although Indian foreign minister S Jaiskankar on Saturday reportedly said there was some progress made but there was no "visible expression" of it on the ground.

During the proposed Quad meeting, participants are expected to discuss cooperation for the realisation of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid China’s maritime assertiveness in the region, the Japan Times report said.

The “Quad" has met at the level of foreign ministers twice – once in Washington in 2019 and for a second time in Tokyo last year. There was a meeting in 2017 in the Philippines, when officials of the four countries sat down for talks.

