With focus on Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows, visit Golden Temple
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar. Mann highlighted that after June 4, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aims to become a major partner in the central government with 13 MPs from Punjab.
