Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Thursday that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will pay obeisance at the revered Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar.

Emphasizing that the Aam Aadmi Party will emerge as the biggest partner in the central government with 13 MPs from Punjab, Hindustan Times quoted Mann as saying, "The party candidates are winning their seats in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam, and Kurukshetra as well, and with 30 to 40 MPs, no one will be able to stop Punjab’s funds," he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal's mega roadshow will commence at 6 pm, followed by a visit to the Golden Temple, Indian Express reported. Amritsar was chosen as Kejriwal’s first destination in Punjab after his release from Tihar Jail, reflecting his significant focus on the state.

Kejriwal is set to address several rallies and conduct roadshows in the state alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

In his initial joint election campaign with the Congress, Kejriwal held two roadshows on Wednesday for Congress candidates at Jahangirpuri and Model Town in Delhi. The Delhi Congress said he will continue to hold roadshows supporting Congress candidates Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi, and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi.

Congress and AAP have a 3:4 seat-sharing agreement in Delhi while "mutually agreeing" to contest separately in Punjab. Per the seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections, AAP is contesting four seats, while Congress has fielded candidates in three constituencies in Punjab

