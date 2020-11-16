With Nitish Kumar set to take oath as CM, BJP starts social engineering in Bihar

NEW DELHI: With its victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in Bihar, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated social engineering in the state, targeting women and extremely backward classes to expand the social and voter base of the party.

The decision to choose fourth term Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad as leader of the legislative party, and Renu Devi as deputy leader of the legislative party has made the intention of the BJP clear -- it would try and expand social base of the party. Prasad belongs to the Kalwar caste which is part of the Vaishya community that comes under the backward class category, while Renu Devi is member of the extremely backward class (EBC) community.

“Every political party has the duty to reach out to the people and BJP is doing exactly what any political party would want to do. There has been a concern by opposition that BJP is only limited to upper caste voters but this notion was changed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, we are going ahead in the direction and these two appointments are acknowledgement of the changing voter and social base of the party," said a senior BJP leader from Patna.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to take oath for the fourth consecutive term on Monday along with the members of council of ministers that will have members of Janata Dal (United) or JDU, BJP, Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

The choice of Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi is also important because the two leaders represent the communities that have traditionally been part of the voter base of JDU. Nitish Kumar was instrumental in creating the social base of EBC and also empowered women voters by agreeing to the demand of banning sale and procurement of liquor in Bihar.

“It is clear that women have voted in favour of NDA and its decision. The support of women was crucial in the victory of BJP and they form at least 50% of the social and voter base. The importance of the role of women in the election was even acknowledged by PM Modi who described them as silent voters of BJP," the BJP leader added.

