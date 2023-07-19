With Oppn regrouping to take on govt, monsoon session to be tested for productivity3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:05 AM IST
The monsoon session of Parliament will consider 21 new and 7 old Bills
The monsoon session of Parliament will consider 21 new Bills including those proposing to establish a comprehensive legal framework governing digital personal data protection, giving exemption to certain forest land from legal protection, Bill to replace controversial Ordinance on Delhi services, repeal of 65 obsolete legislation and tighter regulation of multi-state cooperative societies.
