With Oppn regrouping to take on govt, monsoon session to be tested for productivity

With the budget session this year recording the lowest productivity of similar session in last five years amidst Parliament productivity plummeted amid a slugfest between the Treasury Benches and the government over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London and the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, the coming monsoon session with large list of legislative business and compressed sittings would be tested for showing productivity. The Opposition is already looking to take on the government on the issue of Manipur violence, Ordinance curtailing Delhi government’s power while seeking a full debate on uniform civil code.

