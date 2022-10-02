With risks rising at home, Putin takes anti-Western rhetoric to new heights4 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 07:24 PM IST
Groping for support, Putin also embraces new right-wing allies that he once shunned
Groping for support, Putin also embraces new right-wing allies that he once shunned
MOSCOW : While celebrating the seizure of more Ukrainian lands Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a diatribe against the West, saying that its elites are undermining faith, family, Russia and promoting “outright satanism."