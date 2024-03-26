‘Withdraw his candidature': Congress to BJP on Abhijit Gangopadhyay's 'can't choose between Gandhi and Godse' remark
Abhijit Gangopadhyay, former Calcutta High Court judge and a BJP candidate in West Bengal, was heard saying to a TV channel that he cannot choose between Mahatma Gandhi and his killer, Naturam Godse
The Congress party came down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his reported remarks that he “cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse." The party demanded that former Calcutta High Court judge Gangopadhyay’s candidature for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 be withdrawn.