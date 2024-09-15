’Within an hour’: Prashant Kishor vows to end Bihar liquor ban if Jan Suraaj party wins Assembly elections

Political analyst Prashant Kishor has vowed to end the Bihar liquor ban ‘within an hour’ if his newly formed party was elected to power. The

“There is no need for any special preparation for the 2nd. We have been preparing for the last two years... If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour,” he told ANI.

Jan Suraaj is slated to become a political party within the next few weeks and plans to contest "all 243 seats" in Bihar. During a recent presser the former JD(U) leader said his party would be formed on October 2 “with active support of at least one crore people of the state — which would leave no need for any alliance”.

The IPAC founder has been a vocal critic of the oft touted prohibition law in Bihar and considers it ‘ineffective’. He recently claimed that the ban had led to illegal home deliveries of alcohol and deprived the state of ₹20,000 crore in potential excise revenue. Kishor has previously accused politicians and bureaucrats of benefiting from the illegal liquor trade.

"The prohibition law is nothing but a sham (dhakosla) on part of Nitish Kumar," he added.

