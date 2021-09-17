Without Angela Merkel, Germany’s Conservatives face possible election rout

More than a new phenomenon, the bloc’s waning fortunes mark the resumption—and acceleration—of a trend that began in the late 1970s, as the political landscape began to fragment into smaller parties. Ms. Merkel managed to slow down and briefly reverse this trend by governing in the center and extending her party’s appeal to left-leaning voters. With the chancellor now absent from the ticket, her Christian Democratic Union has been experiencing its first mass exodus of voters toward the center-left since the 1960s.