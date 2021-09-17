Women are nearly half of new gun buyers, study finds

Elaine Pierce said she decided to sign up for NotMeSD after she watched protests against police brutality devolve into looting and burning cars in a neighboring San Diego suburb last summer. Calls to defund the police compounded her worries. “I’ve seen riots before, but the police were always there," the 74-year-old, landscape-company owner said. With a gun, “you drive into a riot, which we’ve seen on TV, at least you have a fighting chance."