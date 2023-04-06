Women more likely to be rejected when they ask for more pay1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 02:09 AM IST
About 58% of men, and 61% of women said they didn’t ask for higher pay when they were last hired, according to a survey of more than 5,500 US workers conducted by Pew Research Center in early February
(Bloomberg) -- Most men and women still don’t ask for more money than they’re offered in a job interview. But if they do, women are more likely to get turned down.
