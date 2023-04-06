Women more likely to be rejected when they ask for more pay

About 58% of men, and 61% of women said they didn’t ask for higher pay when they were last hired, according to a survey of more than 5,500 US workers conducted by Pew Research Center in early February. Of those who asked for more money, 28% said their negotiations were successful, 38% said they were offered less than they wanted but more than the initial offer, and 35% said they were only given what was first presented, Pew found. Women were more likely than men — 38% to 31% — to say they were only given the initial offer.