While speaking on the tabled Women Reservation Bill in the new Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed towards the low literacy rate among women from scheduled castes and said that's why political parties have a habit of choosing weak women. The remarks of the Rajya Sabha LoP brought furore in the Parliament with Union Ministers objecting to his statement.

“Literacy rate of women from scheduled caste is less and that's why political parties have a habit of choosing weak women and they won't choose those who're educated and can fight," Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the remarks by Mallikarjun Kharge and said that they have been empowered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She mentioned President Droupadi Murmu as an empowered woman.

"We respect the leader of the opposition but to make a sweeping statement that all parties choose women who are not effective is absolutely unacceptable. We all have been empowered by our party, PM. President Droupadi Murmu is an empowered woman..." Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

As the uproar grew, Mallikarjun Kharge tried to offer a clarification and said “Women from backward, ST don't get such opportunities which they are getting, this is what we are saying..."

PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed Rajya Sabha and spoke on the Women's Reservation Bill. "... Today a bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. After discussion, it will come here also. Today we are taking an important step towards women empowerment..." he said.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Iran thanked PM Modi for taking the long struggle of women to destiny. "I want to thank PM Modi for taking the long struggle of women to its destiny. The Women's Reservation Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha will define the leadership of women in our country... PM Modi announced the women-led development and the whole world accepted it in the G20... This is a political gimmick for the opposition because the opposition and Congress did not give reservation to women even when they were in power..." Irani told news agency ANI.