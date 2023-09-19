Women Reservation Bill: ‘Political parties have habit of choosing weak women,’ says Mallikarjun Kharge, sparks uproar1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 04:12 PM IST
The remarks of the Rajya Sabha LoP brought furore in the Parliament with Union Ministers objecting to his statement
While speaking on the tabled Women Reservation Bill in the new Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed towards the low literacy rate among women from scheduled castes and said that's why political parties have a habit of choosing weak women. The remarks of the Rajya Sabha LoP brought furore in the Parliament with Union Ministers objecting to his statement.