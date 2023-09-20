Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Wednesday held a press conference in which she slammed the Centre's intentions on bringing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She said, "According to this bill the reservation will not be provided to women in the country in the coming 15-16 years".

Mayawati said that first a consensus would be conducted and then delimitation of seats would be done. "A census takes a lot of time...After this, only this bill would be implemented...This bill was not brought to give reservations to women. But to give an allurement to the women before the upcoming elections...". Also read: Women’s Reservation Bill tabled; debate erupts over implementation timeline

Not just Mayawati several other Opposition leaders have questioned the intentions of the Central government over the timings of introducing the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

On Wednesday Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "Devil in the detail came across...The census was to be held in 2021 and now 2023 is about to end and it hasn't been done yet and we don't know when will it happen. After the census, delimitation will take place and then this Reservation Bill will be implemented...Why did you bring this bill when you're not implementing it?... This male-dominated parliament betrayed women and today also it was a betray".

Yesterday, Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged that the women's reservation bill is a bill to befool women ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi alleged that the BJP is not interested in the well-being and welfare of women. "A closer reading of the provisions of the bill shows that it is 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao' bill," she said.

RJD spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha said it is not clear if the women quota under the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam will come into force from the 2029 or 2034 Lok Sabha polls, wondering if the government is serious or committing a "fraud". It's a "post-dated commitment" by a government that has lost its credibility.