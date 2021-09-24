Women still do more of the housework. Here’s how to share the load

Both men and women ramped up the average time they spent on household activities in 2020, according to the American Time Use Survey, men by 16 minutes a day and women by 11. But overall, women did far more—2.4 hours daily, compared with 1.6 for men. Meanwhile, the percentage of men doing housework and food prep each day decreased from 2019 to 2020, while the percentage of women doing those things increased, according to the survey, from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.