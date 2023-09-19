Speaking on the Women Reservation Bill, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said, "What about it? It's ours. Apna hain." Also Read: Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs gather for joint photo session She made this statement while arriving at the Parliament for the joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, marking the inaugural session in the newly constructed Parliament building. ANI reported citing official sources that during a significant meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the Union Cabinet approved the Women's Reservation Bill (WRB). This crucial bill aims to allocate a 33 percent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The authority responsible for determining the allocation of reserved seats will be as specified by Parliament. Also Read: What's the women's reservation bill, its history, and who brought it first Speaking on the bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says “This Bill should have been brought long ago. It was in the BJP's manifesto in 2014, but this is taking place after 9.5 years of Modi Govt. I hope that this will empower women in the right way. I expect that the Bill will be passed as early as possible. I hope this Bill to be implemented in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 33% of women get elected and take part in the development of the country."

MM MP Mahua Maji said, "We welcome it as we ourselves have been demanding it for a long time. As I belong to a tribal state, I want that in this bill that SC, ST and OBC women get reservations. If this does not happen then the upper-class women will take all the profit from it..."

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, one-third of the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will also be earmarked for women belonging to these groups. Importantly, this reservation for women will be in effect for a period of 15 years from the commencement of this Amendment Act.



BRS MLC K Kavitha gave her insights on the bill and said, “Happy we get to hear we are hearing from the sources that Cabinet has cleared the introduction of Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament. And I hope the bill will be introduced very soon. The only, objection or the only apprehension that we currently have is that the nature of the bill is not being openly discussed by this government. The transparency of the government is missing So we hope the government will truly come up with a bill that will be agreeable to most of the parties."