Women's Reservation: Bill to come into effect after delimitation exercise. What you need to know2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Women's reservation bill listed in Lok Sabha; women MPs account for 15% in lower House, less than 10% in state assemblies.
As the government listed the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha to provide one third reservation to women, data shows that women MPs account for nearly 15 per cent of the lower House's strength while their representation is below 10 per cent in many state assemblies.The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building during the ongoing special Parliament session.