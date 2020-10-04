Won't contest Bihar polls under JD(U) due to ideological differences, says LJP

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not contest the upcoming Bihar Elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ideological differences, announced its National General Secretary Abdul Khaliq on Sunday.

At the national level and in Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) shares a strong alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Khaliq.

The decision was taken at the party's Central Parliamentary Board meeting on Sunday.

The meeting that was scheduled on Saturday had been postponed owing to the ill health of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was taken to hospital on Saturday.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Saturday evening in the national capital to decide on whether to accept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) offer of seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The latest developments is significant because the LJP has said that while it would field candidates against JD(U), it would not do so in seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting.

"After the election results, all the MLAs of the Lok Janshakti Party will form the BJP-LJP government by staying along the development path of Prime Minister Modi," the party said in a statement.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday had sought people's "blessings" for his party's "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document in yet another indication that it may not fight the state assembly polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance.

In a statement, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said all his party's candidates will strengthen the BJP leader's hand.

The vision document has been inspired by Modi, said Paswan who has often made it clear that his main grouse is against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

"It is not only my hope but confidence that you will bless me to make Bihar first and restore its pride so that all my candidates could strengthen the hands of the prime minister," he posted a message on Twitter with a picture of Modi talking to him and keeping his hand on Paswan's shoulders.

The LJP may contest on 143 seats in the elections to the 243-seat state assembly while not putting up its candidates against BJP nominees, party sources said.

In 2015, the LJP had contested 42 seats and won two. The JD(U) was then part of the opposition alliance which decisively defeated the NDA.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.

