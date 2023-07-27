Following Gehlot's tweet, Prime Minister Modi cleared the confusion and invited him to the event. The office account of PM Modi's office on Twitter wrote, " Ashok Gehlot ji, in accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence.