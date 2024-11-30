Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday thanked the people of Wayanad for making her win the Lok Sabha bypoll and said that she will never "disappoint" the people of the constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"First and foremost, I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for bringing me here today and making me your member of Parliament. I'd also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for what you've given me. The true value lies in your love and trust. As your representative in Parliament, I will amplify your voice, work tirelessly to resolve your problems and uphold your beliefs, values, hopes and aspirations every single day, now and forever," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Wayanad.

The Congress leader also thanked her brother Rahul Gandhi for the work he has done for the people of Wayanad in the last five years.

"I want to thank my brother for all the work he did here in the last five years. It is because of your faith in him that you have put your trust in me. I want to thank all the leaders... I thank each and every one of you for the love you have given me," Priyanka said.

On November 28, the Congress General Secretary took oath as a member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha while holding a copy of the Constitution.

The Wayanad seat had become vacant after Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections.

"I am here to learn from you. I am here to understand your problems in depth. Of course, I know about the night ban, man-animal conflict, the need for health services, the need for better educational institutions. But I am now here to fight for all of this, to work with you and to understand them properly. I will come to your house, I will meet you, the doors of my office are open... I will not disappoint you," she also said.

Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of not following democratic norms Priyanka, who arrived on a two day visit to Kerala after her maiden electoral win, also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by accusing it of not following usual democratic norms.

Comparing the BJP's behaviour with the landslides, she said: "The political challenges we face (from the BJP) today are like the landslides. There are no rules. There are no explanations."