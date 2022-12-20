‘Won’t you flee?': Smriti Irani dares Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi

‘Won’t you flee?': Smriti Irani dares Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi1 min read . 12:16 PM IST
Smriti Irani dared senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from the seat in 2024.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday hit back at Congress leader Ajay Rai on his ‘latkas and jhatkas’ remark, an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoke a sharp response from the BJP. She dared senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from the seat in 2024.
Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani said, “Heard@RahulGandhi, you have announced to contest from Amethi in 2024 in an indecent manner from one of your provincial leaders. So can I take it for sure that you will contest from Amethi? Will you not run to the second seat? Aren't you afraid???"
Congress spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat also took a jibe at the grand old party over remarks against Irani. He said that Smriti irani's fear is in the entire Congress party.
"Congress leader's indecent remarks against Smriti Irani ji, who ousted Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, shows that @smritiiraniji's fear is in the entire Congress camp. @priyankagandhi Was this your "girl can fight" campaign?" he tweeted.
On Monday, Rai took a jibe at senior BJP leader Smriti Irani and said that she only comes to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoke a sharp response from the BJP.
Such a remark from a leader of the party which gave the woman prime minister to the nation, is definitely "shameful", UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said in Lucknow, alleging language used by the Congress leaders has always been "anti-women", as per PTI reports.
“It (Amethi) has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul jee has been the Lok Sabha MP from there, so has been Rajiv (Gandhi) jee and Sanjay (Gandhi) jee, and they have served it," Rai said here, while answering a question whether Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.
He added, “Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves."
He also stressed that Amethi seat is of the Gandhi family, and "it will remain so." Rai said it is the demand of the party workers that "Rahul Gandhi should contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi
Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani.
(With PTI inputs)
