Some employers are offering financial incentives to stay away from the office. Air France is paying employees an extra 4 euros, equivalent to around $4.14, for each day of remote work. The French airline is prolonging its pandemic-era policy of hybrid working, which allows some 11,000 workers to work from home up to three days a week. The head office and other sites remain closed on Fridays. Public-sector workers in France are paid €2.50 a day for working from home.