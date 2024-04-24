Politics
Work is worship: Bijli, sadak, paani are once again the key poll issues in UP
Ruhi Tewari 9 min read 24 Apr 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Summary
- Lok Sabha Election 2024: UP accounts for 80 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. In the 2019 election, BJP alone won 62 seats. Can the party outdo its 2019 showing? Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath have a strong pitch, beyond the Ram Mandir.
Mathura, Ayodhya, Lucknow: “Law and order is the big reason why people like this government. The previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government was terrible when it came to this. Safety was such a huge concern. Our women couldn’t step out without being harassed. Now, there is no problem. We feel safe. Our women feel safe," says Satveer Singh, a staunch Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter, who runs a small roadside tea stall in Mathura in west Uttar Pradesh.
